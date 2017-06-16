Health District Doing More Fogging Operations This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Local health officials said they’re still seeing the mosquito that carries deadly diseases. Health experts said that mosquito is here in the valley.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s Vector Control Program continues to identify the mosquito known as Aedes aegypti. It’s been seen in the 89032 ZIP code area. In response, the agency will do a secondary mosquito control operation during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17 in its ongoing efforts to reduce the invasive Aedes mosquito population. The Health District continues to urge the community to implement personal mosquito control measures.

“As we do our enhanced surveillance activities, we continue to identify Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the area,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Our findings all indicate the population of this species is still small, and we want to do everything we can to ensure it stays this way,” said Dr. Iser.

The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were first spotted in Southern Nevada in the 89032 ZIP code area of Clark County on May 31, 2017, by the Health District’s Vector Surveillance Program. The agency’s response has included setting more than 240 mosquito traps throughout the affected community to better assess the extent of the population, providing mosquito breeding and bite prevention information to the residents, and targeted larval and adult control activities.

The Health District continues to urge people to do their part by eliminating standing water around their homes that serve as breeding source for mosquitoes, protecting themselves from mosquito bites, and reporting all mosquito activity to the Health District. Unlike mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus and are most active at dawn and dusk, Aedes mosquitoes are more aggressive during the day. Mosquito activity can be reported to the Vector Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633. The Aedes mosquito is responsible for transmitting several diseases including dengue fever, chikungunya, and the Zika virus. To date, no mosquitoes tested have been positive for disease.

The fogging operation will take place in the same area as the June 8 operation. The area is defined by the cross streets of Alexander Road and Decatur Blvd. and Valley Drive and Gowan Road. A truck with a spray-mounted fogger will be used to apply Duet, a product registered for mosquito control by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency comprised of active ingredients for mosquito control recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents don’t need to take any special measures during the application.