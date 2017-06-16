Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Happy National Fudge Day!

June 16, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Fudge

CBS Local– It’s National Fudge Day, so grab your favorite flavor of fudge and celebrate accordingly like many across the country are.

The history of fudge isn’t totally clear, but according to Darby’s Fudge, it’s an American invention in 1886. They believe it to have been an accidental discovery. They believe its inception was a wayward attempt to make caramel, and they “fudged” it. In 1886 fudge was first sold at 40 cents per pound in Baltimore, according to a letter recovered from Emelyn Battersby Hartridge.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen