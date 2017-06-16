Resident Arrested in Fatal Las Vegas Apartment Hallway Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Police arrested a 26-year-old Las Vegas man after he shot and killed a man outside his apartment Thursday night, according to authorities.
Police said they received 911 calls from Hoskins and others, reporting a man trying to break into Hoskins’ home on the 5300 block of East Craig Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Hoskins was inside the apartment with his 10-year-old son at the time, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Hoskins told police the intruder knocked, so he opened the door. Hoskins told police the two got into a struggle, adding he tried to keep the man out before pulling the trigger.
While a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may have been a self-defense case, detectives found no evidence of forced entry and arrested Hoskins Friday.
The victim was identified as a man in his 50s. Investigators believe he might have been intoxicated and lived in the same apartment building on a different floor. His name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Hoskins was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.