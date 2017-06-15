Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Braces for 1st Major 2017 Heat Wave

June 15, 2017 10:56 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is bracing itself for the first major heat wave of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures over Father’s Day weekend, which are expected to hit as high as 115 degrees in southern Nevada.

The popular Lake Mead National Recreation Area urged visitors to stay away from outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and also ordered them to stay away from closed trails, saying they may be cited if caught.

The National Park Service closes the Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring trails each year between May and September because of excessive heat risks.

