County Offers Tips For Dealing With Excessive Heat

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For the next few days in Southern Nevada, you’ll feel sweltering heat, and it’s still not technically summer.

With an excessive heat warning in place from Saturday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 21, Clark County Fire Department and Emergency Management officials are reminding residents and visitors that our desert heat can pose serious health risks to the public.

Temperatures are expected to hit 105 and 106 on Thursday and Friday and then begin climbing steadily through the middle of next week, possibly to 115 by Tuesday, accord to the local office of the National Weather Service.

“With our first major heat wave coming, it’s important to remind residents that it’s very easy to become dehydrated in our desert heat–especially children, the elderly, the homeless and people with poor circulation and weight problems,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. “To avoid heat-related health problems, drink more water than usual and seek shaded or cool areas during the heat of the day,” said Chief Cassell.

As part of the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition’s Inclement Weather Shelter Program daytime shelter is available every day during the summer at the following locations.

-Catholic Charities, 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for men)

-The Salvation Army, 31 W. Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (for adults)

-The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (for women and children)

Starting Saturday through June 21, additional cooling stations will be open in various locations in the community. A list of sites operating hours is posted on Clark County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov. You can also dial 2-1-1 from any phone to find the nearest cooling station.

Most heat-related medical issues happen because the victim has been overexposed to heat or has over exercised for his or her age and physical condition. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps and dizziness. Also, children and pets should never be left unattended in cars.