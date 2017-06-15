Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cooling Stations Opening In The Vegas Valley

June 15, 2017 1:43 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With triple digit temperatures expected over the next few days, the county and City of Las Vegas are opening up cooling stations throughout the valley. These are for people who don’t have air condition and need a way to stay cool during blistering temperatures.

Cooling stations are typically used by seniors, moms with children, low income people and the homeless.

With the summer heat upon us now in the Las Vegas area, as well as most of the state of Nevada, many people need some relief from the heat. The cooling stations can help meet that need, as well as provide other support.

For example, the cooling stations may also have information on other cooling bill assistance programs and options for the low income, including free or low cost fans, air conditioners, and financial assistance and grants for summer cooling bills.

Here is a list of summer day shelters. The following locations are currently open as daytime shelter for the homeless until September 30th:

-Catholic Charities-1511 North Las Vegas Blvd. (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

-The Salvation Army-35 West Owens Avenue (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

-The Shade Tree (10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

The following locations below are open June 17th-23rd, 2017 as daytime cooling stations for those in need of respite from the heat:

-Walnut Recreation Center (7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.)

-Pearson Community Center (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.)

-Stupak Community Center (9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fri.)

-Dula Gymnasium (9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.)

-Hollywood Recreation Center (can accomodate pets) (6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

-Cambridge Recreation Center (can accomodate pets) (7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. Sat.)

-Whitney Ranch Recreation Center (6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.)

-Downtown Recreation Center (6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.)

-Black Mountain Recreation Center (7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.)

-Veterans Village-For Hydration–24 hours all days

-American Legion-24 hours all days.

-Colorado River Food Bank-(8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

