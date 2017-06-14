Watch Your Speed If You’re Driving Through Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A lead foot could leave you with a lighter wallet.
The Henderson Police Department, in conjunction with officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, have started a 19-day traffic enforcement action targeting speeders. This is part of what’s called “Joining Forces.” That’s a statewide law enforcement program, where different police agencies in the valley work together to enforce speed limit laws, from June 10 through June 28, 2017.
Officers will target several different streets at a time using saturation patrols throughout Henderson to stop speeding drivers. Areas that are known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be given high priority. Officers from neighboring jurisdictions will be helping Henderson Police during the Joining Forces enhanced enforcement.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding was the cause of about 30-percent of all fatal crashes in the United States.