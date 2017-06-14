Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Roommate Sought in UNLV Student Stabbing Death Caught in California

June 14, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Clifton Jade Alexander Taylor, Indio, Las Vegas news, roommate stabbed, UNLV student stabbing, Zachary Drey

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man sought by police in the stabbing death of his roommate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been arrested near the Southern California desert town of Indio.

Records showed that Zachary Tait Drey was being held Wednesday at a Riverside County jail in Banning, California, pending a June 27 court appearance following his arrest last Friday at a gas station off Interstate 10.

Court records show that Drey is sought on a warrant charging him with murder and robbery in the May 31 killing of 25-year-old Clifton Jade Alexander Taylor in their off-campus apartment.

Officials said Taylor moved to Las Vegas from Chicago, and was a computer engineering student at UNLV, where he was president of the school’s National Society of Black Engineers chapter.

