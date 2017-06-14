Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Will Force Uber, Lyft Drivers to Prove Business Licensure

June 14, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, business licenses, Lyft, Nevada news, Uber

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is stepping up enforcement of an existing law requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to maintain business licenses.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a Democratic bill on Tuesday that will require drivers to prove they have obtained a $200 state business license within six months of joining a transportation network company.

Drivers who enter into contracts before Oct. 1 will have a full year to prove compliance under the new law.

Nevada’s secretary of state administers the licenses.

The bill allows the secretary of state to require drivers to turn over other information the office deems necessary to ensure compliance with the law. Confidential information must be protected.

Senate Bill 554 was among the few nail-biter proposals that passed in the final hour of the 2017 legislative session on June 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen