Lyft Offers Free Rides For Cancer Patients In June

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The ride sharing app Lyft is teaming up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) in Las Vegas, giving free rides to and from doctor’s appointments for those receiving cancer treatments and donating to ACS programs throughout June.

Nearly 14,000 people in Nevada are battling the deadly disease and finding rides to and from treatment can be very difficult as many patients often are too sick to drive or don’t have friends or family who can give rides during business hours.

Beginning in June, ACS will utilize Lyft’s Concierge tool, enabling ACS to request a Lyft ride through a web platform for cancer patients to and from their treatment. A portion of this partnership to provide free rides is made possible by a generous donation from Dr. Paul Lanfranchi and The Lanfranchi Center Facial Surgery & Rejuvenation.

“For people with cancer, getting to their scheduled treatment is often one of their top concerns,” said Allison Copening, chair of the American Cancer Society’s Las Vegas board. “This patient service is badly needed and made possible by community-minded people such as our Lyft drivers. We thank them for their support and willingness to communicate this opportunity to become ‘Road to Recovery’ volunteer drivers and Dr. Lanfranchi for his generous support with ‘TLC Lift for Life,'” said Copening.

In addition, Lyft is getting the word out to the Las Vegas community about ACS’ ‘Road to Recovery’ program, which connects volunteers with a personal car to patients so they can access the critical care they need with out additional stress.

“While I was battling cancer, I needed rides to treatments 15 miles away, three times a week,” said Curtis Walker, a local Lyft driver. “Lyft game me an opportunity to make money in a way that didn’t completely exhaust me after I was cancer-free and I’m thrilled to be able to help others who have shared my same struggle,” he said.

Passengers can help make a difference in the battle against cancer as well. New users that enter code ‘ACSVEGAS’ in the Lyft app will receive up to $20 in free ride credit and Lyft will make a $10 donation to ACS for each code used.

To sign up for Lyft, visit Lyft.com/invite/ACSVEGAS. Or for more information and to sign up for the program, call the ACS at 1-800-227-2345.