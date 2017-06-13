Vegas Vickie Bids Farewell; Crews Dismantle Fremont Street Icon

(KXNT) – A prominent fixture of Las Vegas’ flashy past faded into history Tuesday morning as workers lowered neon icon Vegas Vickie down from her perch over Fremont Street, ending her nearly 40-year run welcoming visitors to downtown Las Vegas.

Construction crews removed the giant kicking cowgirl Tuesday as part of renovation efforts that will see the former Glitter Gulch strip club along the Fremont Street Experience transformed into a new resort-casino renovation project by the D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens.

The building has been standing for over 100 years, but Vickie became an eye-catching part of the Fremont landscape after she was erected in 1980 as part of the then-new Sassy Sally’s opening. Renamed Vickie, the high-kicking cowgirl remained when the property became Glitter Gulch and Mermaids in 1999 through 2016.

Stevens acquired the property from Granite Gaming Group last year with plans to develop a new property on the site.

Stevens also promised Tuesday’s removal would not be the last Las Vegas saw of Vickie’s neon outline.

“I love Downtown Las Vegas and want to continuously introduce new and exciting entertainment to our visitors,” Stevens said. “We’re experiencing a modern renaissance in this part of our city, and Vegas Vickie’s departure allows us to move forward with creative concepts and projects. But don’t worry, this won’t be the last you see of her.”

While Stevens hasn’t revealed where or when Vickie may pop up next, he did say the sign would received renovation of its own and some time in safe storage before returning to her former glory…somewhere.