Local Hotel Hosting Rooftop 4th Of July Celebration

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The fully renovated rooftop pool at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, which opened last July, will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a special Plaza Pool Nights Fourth of July party on Saturday, July 1, with live entertainment, drink specials, and a barbecue buffet. The festivities will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the downtown skyline.

This summer, the Pool at the Plaza introduced Plaza Pool Nights, dance and swim parties held under the stars on Saturday nights. On Saturday, July 1, the Plaza Pool Nights party will be the biggest yet this season to celebrate the pool’s anniversary and upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

On July 1, there will be music throughout the day at the pool, and in the evening, guests can enjoy live entertainment from Flashbax, which is an 80’s tribute band.

The starting at 7 p.m., the cocktail bar a the Pool at the Plaza will offer a holiday drink special. Guests can buy one get one free of the special Firework cocktail, which is on the pool bar menu for $10. The pool bar will also offer a selection of frozen and specialty cocktails as well as beer and wine.

At the end of the night, the Plaza will shoot live fireworks from multiple rooftop locations at around 10:45 p.m. The show will last about 4 minutes, and while the best views will be from the Plaza’s rooftop pool party, the fireworks will not doubt be seen in the sky for several miles.

For more details on events and amenities at the Pool at the Plaza this summer, log onto http://www.plazahotelcasino.com.