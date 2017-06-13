Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

34 Percent Of LinkedIn Profiles Lie A Little, 10 Percent Lie Completely, Study Finds

June 13, 2017 10:23 AM
CBS Local– For employers making use of LinkedIn to search for the best candidate to hire, reality may be different than the profile’s perception. According to a study by LendEDU, 34 percent of profiles lie a little while 10 percent are fabricated completely.

The largest section for dishonesty is LinkedIn’s “skills” section, because they’re a bit more difficult to prove untrue than, say, job experience. LendEDU found that 55 percent of people admitted to lying about their skills.

“Although I expected people to lie on LinkedIn, I thought the number of people that lied to some degree was a bit high, including the 11 percent that said their profile is almost a complete lie!” said Mike Brown, Research Analyst at LendEDU.com, via SmallBizTrends.com.

Brown does however offer a way to work through the duplicity.

“If potential hires seemingly have all the skills you are looking for, approach with diligence,” said Brown. “According to our data, there is a 55 percent chance that they are fabricating at least one of their skills.”

The study also found that due to LinkedIn’s feature that notifies users who click on their profile, 20% percent of people will not click on someone’s profile while 38 percent said they’ll only click if absolutely necessary.

LendEDU acquired their information via a polling company in which they gathered answers from 1,252 participants.

