Henderson Man Caught in Sturgis Rally Sex Sting Sentenced

June 13, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Henderson, Las Vegas news, Michael Preston, sex trafficking, South Dakota, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Nevada man caught in a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2015 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Preston, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting people willing to pay for sex with underage girls.

He was later convicted, and recently sentenced. South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Preston will be on supervised release for two years following his prison term.

Listen