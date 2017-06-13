Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Frank Cullotta On The Heidi Harris Show

June 13, 2017 9:47 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Frank Cullotta, Heidi Harris Show, las vegas mob, The Chicago Outfit

Former Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta joined Heidi Harris to talk about his new book “The Rise And Fall Of A ‘Casino’ Mobster: The Tony Spilotro Story Through a Hitman’s Eyes.” In the book, Cullotta gives insight on his years just prior to coming to Las Vegas as well as some of the murders that Cullotta was authorized to carry out.

Heidi also asked about the supposed Harry Reid “car bomb,” an incident that Reid has made allegations about in the past.  Cullotta once again denied that the mob had anything against Reid — since he says Reid was in their pocket.

You can pick up a copy of Frank’s new book here.

 

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen