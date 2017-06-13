Frank Cullotta On The Heidi Harris Show

Former Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta joined Heidi Harris to talk about his new book “The Rise And Fall Of A ‘Casino’ Mobster: The Tony Spilotro Story Through a Hitman’s Eyes.” In the book, Cullotta gives insight on his years just prior to coming to Las Vegas as well as some of the murders that Cullotta was authorized to carry out.
Heidi also asked about the supposed Harry Reid “car bomb,” an incident that Reid has made allegations about in the past. Cullotta once again denied that the mob had anything against Reid — since he says Reid was in their pocket.
You can pick up a copy of Frank’s new book here.