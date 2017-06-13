Best Las Vegas Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Heather Leigh Landon

Summer is almost here and that means everyone in the Las Vegas will be planning their summer festivities, including barbecues and pool parties. Many of the summer festivities will center around Father’s Day, which is June 18. No barbecue is complete without some finely crafted local brews. So this Father’s Day, take take to one of the local breweries to enjoy some samples. Then take some home to share with friends and family at your upcoming summer party.

Lovelady Brewing Company

20 S. Water St.

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 857-8469

www.loveladybrewing.com

Lovelady Brewing Compnay is located just outside of Las Vegas in the town of Henderson. This family based business is home to many unique brews and is where many locals come to enjoy on-tap beers. One of the best things about visiting this brewery is being able to watch them seal beers with their on-site canning machine. Lovelady Brewing Company is kid and dog friendly. Which is why this is the perfect place to bring dad for Father’s Day. This brewery hosts a variety of events, including food trucks on select days.

Banger Brewing

450 Fremont Street, Suite 135

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 456-2739

www.bangerbrewing.com

Treat dad to some of the most unique beers he will ever taste at Banger Brewing. This brewery is one of Fremont Street’s first brewing companies. Banger Brewing crafts their beers in small batches and loves to create uniquely, handcrafted beers for locals and visitors. Bring dad out for happy hour, to take advantage of the all-you-can-drink special or for bingo and beers.

Chicago Brewing Company

2201 S. Fort Apache

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 254-3333

www.chicagobrewinglv.com

Take dad out for an evening of fun, food and local brews at the Chicago Brewing Company. This unique microbrewery has won numerous awards, including those at the Great American Beer Festival and The World Beer Cup. You and dad can enjoy a selection of appetizers, sandwiches and entrees, while sampling beer in their outside beer garden. Happy hour is available daily from 3-6 p.m. and during NFL games.

Sin City Brewing Company

3635 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 489-5498

www.sincitybeer.com

Enjoy some hometown microbrew at Sin City Brewing Company this Father’s Day. With four signature locations right on the Las Vegas Strip, this brewery is the place to enjoy finely crafted beer that will satisfy you. Regardless of if you are an adventurous drinker or one who likes traditional brews, Sin City Brewing Company has something you and dad are sure to enjoy.

CraftHaus

7350 Eastgate Road, #110

Henderson, NV 89011

(702) 462-5934

www.crafthausbrewery.com

The CraftHaus team is very passionate about their craft beer. They are just as passionate about sharing it with the local Las Vegas community. The Tap Room is the perfect place to take dad and sample a variety of finely crafted and locally brewed beers. CraftHaus hosts brewery tours every Saturday morning, as well as offering beer and cheese classes. Happy hours and other special events can be enjoyed on select nights.

