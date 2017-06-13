Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2 Dead, 1 Badly Wounded, Shooter Sought After Gunfire in Car

June 13, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Silver Dollar Avenue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say two people are dead, a third is badly wounded and a shooter is sought after gunfire erupted overnight inside a rental car in an alley in a neighborhood west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Lt. Dan McGrath says the female driver and one passenger died in the Chevrolet sedan and another passenger was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting on the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

McGrath says a male who had been sitting in a rear seat behind the driver was seen running from the car as it rolled to a stop against a utility pole behind an apartment complex.

Police think the people in the vehicle knew each other, but McGrath says it’s too early to know a motive for the shooting.

