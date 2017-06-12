Vegas Officers Cheer on Son of Cop Killed 3 Years Ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Over 150 uniformed police officers watched as the son of a fallen fellow officer graduated from high school.
Reports say the officers volunteered to stand in for 17-year-old Daxton Beck’s father as he received his diploma from Arbor View High School on Saturday. The officers’ show of solidarity brought Daxton’s mother to tears before the ceremony.
Beck’s father, Alyn, was one of two Las Vegas police officers killed while taking a lunch break at a restaurant three years ago.
The new graduate says he plans to serve at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ mission in August.