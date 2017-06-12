Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Officers Cheer on Son of Cop Killed 3 Years Ago

June 12, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, lgbt, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Over 150 uniformed police officers watched as the son of a fallen fellow officer graduated from high school.

Reports say the officers volunteered to stand in for 17-year-old Daxton Beck’s father as he received his diploma from Arbor View High School on Saturday. The officers’ show of solidarity brought Daxton’s mother to tears before the ceremony.

Beck’s father, Alyn, was one of two Las Vegas police officers killed while taking a lunch break at a restaurant three years ago.

The new graduate says he plans to serve at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ mission in August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen