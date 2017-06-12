RTC Challenging Drivers To Take a Green Commute June 15

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You may know them as “The Bus Company.” On Thursday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is challenging drivers to help make the planet greener.

In conjunction with the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day, RTC is challenging commuters to “dump the pump,” and promise to take transit on Thursday, June 15, in an effort to reach the goal of eliminating 25,000 car miles from the valley’s roadways.

On average there are 1,534 green commuting trips reported daily to Club Ride Commuter Services, the RTC’s free eco-friendly program that incentivizes employers and commuters for their alternative modes of transportation. The program encourages Club Ride members to report their daily commutes, such as taking transit, carpooling or cycling to work. These reports show that on a daily basis, Club Ride members eliminate about 19,850 car miles from valley roads. The target on June 15 is to reduce 25,000 vehicle miles, which is more than 25-percent of the daily average.

“Club Ride members took more than 7-million car miles off the road last year by using green commutes such as transit, carpooling and biking,” said RTC General Manager Tina Quigley. “We are hoping Dump the Pump Day will inspire Southern Nevadans to leave their car at home for the day and try something new,” said Quigley.

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day encourages people to use alternative modes of transportation instead of driving a car. According to the April APTA Transit Savings Reports, a two-person household can save an average of more than $9,823 annually by downsizing to one car.