Police: Man Shot, Killed Over Possible Drug Argument

June 12, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: drug argument, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Sherwood Street

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Las Vegas police investigators believe a argument over drugs may have led to the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said two men were seen in the area moments before the shooting and may have been arguing about narcotics.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with at least 10 gunshot wounds. The name of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.

