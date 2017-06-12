Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Couple in Illinois Child Death Case Appear in Vegas Courts

June 12, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Centreville, child death, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, Illinois, Jason Quate, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother and father accused in Illinois of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house have made separate appearances in different Las Vegas courts.

Elizabeth Odell-Quate told a judge on Monday that she won’t fight her return in custody to Belleville, Illinois, to face a felony charge.

In another courtroom, a judge postponed Jason Quate’s arraignment on felony child abuse charges until Friday.

A prosecutor says other charges might be added by then.

Jason Quate already has been charged with forcing his wife into prostitution, and he’s due in court Tuesday on a child pornography charge.

The dead child hasn’t been formally identified. Police in Illinois believe she was the couple’s daughter and died in 2013, when she was 6.

