Community Gathering On Memorial Of Nightclub Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s an anniversary none of want to remember, but it’s very difficult to forget. On Monday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. They left flowers cards and drawings at Pulse nightclub to remember the victims who were killed a year ago.

Also on Monday, community members from Las Vegas and parts of Southern Nevada will gather at the Center, located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

The memorial begins at 6 p.m.

During last year’s massacre the LGBTQUIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, Queer, Intersex and Asexual) and Latinx community were specifically targeted, taking the lives of 49 innocent people. The Gay and Lesbian Community of Southern Nevada, whose sponsoring Monday nights memorial, ask for all to continue honoring the lives that were lost. They also want people to highlight the need to come together with love and peace.

At the vigil there will be an artful display with the names and faces of the 49-victims who lost their lives one year ago. The local gay and lesbian community is asking for people to bring flowers, candles and artwork to celebrate the lives that were lost. They’ll also have an area for people to write messages to the victims and their families that will be on display at The Center for a week after the vigil. After that week passes, The Center-Las Vegas will ship the messages to The Center Orlando for distribution to the families. Staff and board members of The Center will be on hand to collect any donations brought to benefit the continued effort of The Center of Las Vegas.

For more information go to the http://www.thecenterlv.org.