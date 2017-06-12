CCSD To Host Discussion On Staff Student Relationships

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) will host a community round-table to discuss and gain input on a draft policy and regulation regarding appropriate relationships, interactions and communications between employees and students.
The draft policy regulation were developed by internal and external stakeholders, including representatives from the Clark County District Attorney’s office, employee union groups, CCSD Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as well as CCSD Trustee Kevin L. Child. The meeting will also be live-streamed on ccsd.net.
Those who would like to attend but can make Thursday’s round-table are invited to read the draft policy and regulation and take a survey at ccsd.net/protectourkids.
The round-table will be Thursday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Chaparral High School theater, located at 3850 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121.