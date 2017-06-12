Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

1 Injured, 2 Arrested After Las Vegas Sunday Shooting

June 12, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: crime, Las Vegas, Lt. Grant Rodgers, LVMPD, shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials say two men are under arrested after a man was shot outside of a convenience store.

Police say a suspect inside a vehicle opened fire on the two people standing in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. One of the targets fired back. Las Vegas police Lt. Grant Rodgers say the man who was shot was in the area at the time of the shooting and got caught in the crossfire.

Police located two suspects who had handguns on them.

According to reports, the injured man, who officials believe is homeless, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

