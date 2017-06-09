Outdoor Barbecue Causes Fire At Henderson Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Gusty winds combined with combustible materials make for a fiery combination Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said flammable materials stored too close to an outdoor barbecue caused a fire Friday afternoon that damaged a Henderson home and displaced two adults.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 700 block of North Parawan Street, that’s near East Lake Mead Parkway and East Athens Avenue. The fire was reported around 1 Friday afternoon.

The first arriving engine crew saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a large three-story single family home. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack and entered the backyard to put out the fire. Additional crews checked the home’s interior and roof for fire extension.

Despite gusty wind conditions, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the home’s interior. A fifth wheel camper and boat in the back yard were damaged, as well as an exterior wall and overhang.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. Two adults were displaced by the fire.

The fire was reported by an off-duty firefighter who saw heavy black smoke billowing from the back of the home and immediately called 9-1-1.

Five engines, one truck, two rescue units and an air resource apparatus responded to the fire.

A City of Henderson Senior Fire Investigator, Henderson Police and NV Energy responded to help secure the property.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The total estimated loss is $100,000.