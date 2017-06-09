UNR Professor Accused of Grabbing Student, 13, By the Ear

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A University of Nevada, Reno professor who is accused of walking a 13-year-old student to the principal’s office by his ear is facing two misdemeanor charges.
Howard Rosenberg was overseeing a student-teacher from the university on April 3 when he allegedly grabbed the Dilworth Middle School student by the ear.
The Sparks City Attorney’s Office charged Rosenberg on Wednesday with acting without lawful authority and trespassing. City Attorney Chet Adams says the principal told Rosenberg to leave the school, but Rosenberg is accused of returning to the classroom instead, which brought about the trespassing charge.
The court could fine Rosenberg up to $1,000 as well as sentence him to up to six months in jail if he is found guilty.
Attempts to reach Rosenberg for comment were unsuccessful.