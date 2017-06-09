Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNR Professor Accused of Grabbing Student, 13, By the Ear

June 9, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Dilworth Middle School, Howard Rosenberg, Nevada news, Reno, UNR

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A University of Nevada, Reno professor who is accused of walking a 13-year-old student to the principal’s office by his ear is facing two misdemeanor charges.

Howard Rosenberg was overseeing a student-teacher from the university on April 3 when he allegedly grabbed the Dilworth Middle School student by the ear.

The Sparks City Attorney’s Office charged Rosenberg on Wednesday with acting without lawful authority and trespassing. City Attorney Chet Adams says the principal told Rosenberg to leave the school, but Rosenberg is accused of returning to the classroom instead, which brought about the trespassing charge.

The court could fine Rosenberg up to $1,000 as well as sentence him to up to six months in jail if he is found guilty.

Attempts to reach Rosenberg for comment were unsuccessful.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen