Metro Represents Officer Beck For Son’s Graduation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It was three years ago when two Metro police officers were shot and killed while eating lunch at a valley pizza restaurant.
On June 8, 2014 Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were tragically killed.
On Saturday, June 10, 2017 at noon, just two days after the third anniversary of their deaths, Officer Beck’s son Daxton Beck is set to graduate from Arbor View High School. The graduation will take place at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Though his father will not be present to watch him walk across the stage, more than 100 uniformed police officers are volunteering as stand-ins for the ceremony in support of Daxton, his family and Officer Beck’s legacy.