Lane Restrictions On The 95 Monday Morning

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Enjoy your weekend, because Monday morning there will be more cone zones, headaches and congestion due to construction work on U.S. Highway 95.
The Nevada Department of Transportation, or NDOT, will reduce southbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single travel lane between Elkhorn and Ann roads in northwest Las Vegas. The work is scheduled from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m., June 12. It most likely won’t be a huge problem due to that time of the morning, but sometimes the work does spill over into morning drive.
The temporary closure are required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95 as part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, scheduled to finish in July.
Drivers should always use caution while traveling through any work zone, and remember fines double if you’re caught speeding through cone zone area. Also watch construction signs and take alternate routes if you can. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 for more information before driving.