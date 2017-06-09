Joining Forces Focuses On Aggressive Drivers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Troopers with Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), and officers from other law enforcement agencies are trying to put the brakes on aggressive drivers.
More than two dozen law enforcement agencies statewide will be Joining Forces to crack down on drivers exceeding speed limits or driving too fast for road conditions. Between June 10-28, 2017 law enforcement statewide will band together in an effort to save lives and slow drivers down.
“We’ve heard it before, speed kills,” said Jason Buratczuk, Trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol. ” The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with local agencies to reduce the number of crashes on our roadways and to enhance safety to the motoring public. Drivers are reminded to slow down or it’s going to cost them, so we need everyone’s help to help us reach our goal of Zero Fatalities,” Buratczuk said.
Speeding is a contributing factor in about one-third of fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways. Exceeding the speed limit is considered aggressive driving just as weaving in and out of traffic, passing in emergency lanes or along the shoulder and failing to yield to other drivers.
Most drivers don’t believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the consequences of driving too fast include:
-Greater potential for loss of car control
-Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment
-Increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger
-Increased degreee of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries
-Unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash.