Heidi Harris: CCSD Bus Driver Sex With Student

New details have emerged in where a 24-year-old CCSD bus driver was found to be having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old CCSD Student. It was found that the two were exchanging sexually explicit photos and videos in addition to having multiple sexual encounters in parking lots.
Heidi gives hers take on how while the main problem continues to be inappropriate relationships between CCSD employees and students. Heidi also tells her classic advice to young ladies, that any older guy that hits on younger girls is a “loser” and can not get women his own age.