Ex-Domestic Violence Shelter Official Acquitted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former official at Nevada’s largest domestic violence shelter has been acquitted of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, after a Las Vegas judge heard evidence that his girlfriend was the aggressor in a physical argument at their home.
Robert White II’s lawyer, Kristina Wildeveld, said Friday he hopes to get his job back after a justice of the peace who heard testimony from the woman found White not guilty on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for The Shade Tree shelter didn’t immediately respond to messages.
White lost his job after he was accused of striking his girlfriend several times March 5.
Wildeveld says White was the one who required medical attention, for mouth injuries that suggested he had been slapped.
White had been hired last year as shelter programs and education director.
