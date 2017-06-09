Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ex-Domestic Violence Shelter Official Acquitted

June 9, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: domestic battery, Kristina Wildeveld, Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert White II, The Shade Tree

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former official at Nevada’s largest domestic violence shelter has been acquitted of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, after a Las Vegas judge heard evidence that his girlfriend was the aggressor in a physical argument at their home.

Robert White II’s lawyer, Kristina Wildeveld, said Friday he hopes to get his job back after a justice of the peace who heard testimony from the woman found White not guilty on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for The Shade Tree shelter didn’t immediately respond to messages.

White lost his job after he was accused of striking his girlfriend several times March 5.

Wildeveld says White was the one who required medical attention, for mouth injuries that suggested he had been slapped.

White had been hired last year as shelter programs and education director.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen