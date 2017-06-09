Dust Advisory Issued For Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Breezy conditions are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout most of the Las Vegas valley. The wind is expected to whip up lots of dust, so Clark County’s Department of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a dust advisory for Sunday, June 11. Residents and local construction sites are advised of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust.

Airborne dust is a form of inhaleable air pollution called particulate matter of PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. When we have windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active. That’s according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. You’re encouraged to consult with your doctor if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

County Air Quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of the DAQ website at http://redrock.clarkcountynv.gov/forecast/. You can also subscribe to free air quality forecasts and advisories via e-mail or text through the EnviroFlash service at http://www.enviroflash.org. The EPA’s Air Quality Index translates air quality data into colors to help people understand when they may experience health effects from air pollution. An AQI of 101 or more is considered a level that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

-Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

-Keep windows and doors closed.

-Run you air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

-Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

-To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

-Don’t take shortcuts across vacant lots.

-Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

-Call Air Quality’s dust-complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.