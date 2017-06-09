2-Year Drone Program Coming To College Of Southern Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A new two-year program is starting at the College of Southern Nevada in response to the growth of the state’s drone industry.
Employers approached the college’s engineering technology lead instructor, Art Eggers, in 2013 and told him they needed students who could control drones.
Twelve students will go through an eight-week condensed summer course, and starting in fall 2018, the two-year program will be in place.
The course will begin by covering the basic Federal Aviation Administration requirements for flying a commercial drone, then cover engineering and information technology, all in preparation for students building and then flying their own drone.
