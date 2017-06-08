Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Rosen Makes Statement On Comey’s Testimony

June 8, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: FBI Director, Jacky Rosen, James Comey, Nevada, President of the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following statement on former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Today’s (Thursday) testimony by former FBI Director Comey was grave. Not only did Mr. Comey confirm meddling by a foreign adversary in our election, but he sounded the alarm for Russian interference in future elections, signaling an immediate threat to our democracy and way of life.

“That the President of the United States would attempt, in any way, to undermine this investigation is truly concerning and raises serious questions about his motivations, his credibility, and his commitment to safeguarding our most sacred democratic process.

“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put politics aside and focus on protecting the integrity or our democracy. We must assemble an independent commission to investigate Russian meddling and alleged ties to the Trump campaign.”

