Kitchen Fire Displaces Five In Henderson

June 8, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: anthem parkway, City of Henderson, Coulissee Street, Fire, Henderson, Henderson Fire Department, Nevada, Reunion Drive

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A fire that started Thursday morning in the kitchen of a Henderson home, damaged the home, and left a family of five without a place to live.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Coulisse Street, that’s near Anthem Parkway and Reunion Drive. Fire crews got the call about 10:45 a.m.

The first arriving engine crew saw smoke coming from the front door and rear of a two-story single family residence. Firefighters entered the home and initiated an offensive attack to extinguish the fire. The truck crew cut a hole in the roof to ventilate heavy smoke from inside the residence.

The people living inside the home were able to safely get out before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire.

The City of Henderson Senior Fire Investigator, Henderson Police, Southwest Gas Corp. and NV Energy responded to help secure the property.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The total estimated loss is $72,000.

