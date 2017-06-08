Heidi Harris: Lt. Randy Sutton

On the Heidi Harris Show, we remember the 3rd anniversary of the double murders of two Las Vegas Metro officers Igor Soldo and Alyn Beck in addition to an innocent bystander, Joseph Wilcox who was killed attempting to stop the rampage.
Retired Metro Lieutenant Randy Sutton joined Heidi to talk about how his organization Blue Lives Matter help law enforcement families and those who want to have a proper discussion of law enforcement within the community can do so on his social media platforms.
Within the discussion arose the recent controversial arrest of a suspect that lead to the suspects death by a Metro officer who has now been charged with use of an unapproved neck hold.