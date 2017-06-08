Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Lt. Randy Sutton

June 8, 2017 10:07 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Alyn Beck, Blue Lives Matter, Heidi Harris Show, Igor Soldo, Randy Sutton

On the Heidi Harris Show, we remember the 3rd anniversary of the double murders of two Las Vegas Metro officers Igor Soldo and  Alyn Beck in addition to an innocent bystander, Joseph Wilcox who was killed attempting to stop the rampage.

Retired Metro Lieutenant Randy Sutton joined Heidi to talk about how his organization Blue Lives Matter help law enforcement families and those who want to have a proper discussion of law enforcement within the community can do so on his social media platforms.

Within the discussion arose the recent controversial arrest of a suspect that lead to the suspects death by a Metro officer who has now been charged with use of an unapproved neck hold.

