Fake Facebook Campaign Photo Of Judge And ‘The Rock’ Removed

June 8, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Facebook, Las Vegas, Municipal Judge Heidi Almase, picture

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge’s campaign manager has reached out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to ask if a fake picture of him and the judge standing together is OK to use on the campaign Facebook page.

The picture with Johnson was posted on Tuesday and then removed the next day from Las Vegas Municipal Judge Heidi Almase’s re-election Facebook page.

Jennifer Barrier, the campaign manager, says she knows Johnson through her late father, James “Buffalo Jim” Barrier, who was a wrestling promoter. Barrier says she doesn’t think Johnson will mind, but she wants written authorization before posting the photo, again.

The doctored image combines a campaign photo of Almase with a three-year-old picture of Johnson in a gray button-down shirt.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

