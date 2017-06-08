Councilman Barlow Joins Kids At National Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A lot of children in Southern Nevada are from “the concrete jungle,” and may never get to experience any of the United State’s numerous national parks.
Councilman Ricki Barlow will host 150 fourth graders on a trip to Zion National Park on Saturday, June 10, as part of the National Park Foundation’s Every Kid in a Park Program. Three bus-loads of students from all over the Vegas Valley, are set to leave from the Doolittle Community Center parking lot, located at 1950 N. J Street, at 6 a.m. Saturday.
“Helping our youth experience the beauty and majesty of our national parks is something that I am committed to,” said Ward 5 Councilman Ricki Barlow. “The Every Kid in a Park initiative was launched in 2015 by President Barack Obama and offers valuable opportunities to explore, learn and play in our nation’s spectacular outdoor spaces. I want to thank all of our community partners for making this trip to Zion National Park possible,” said Councilman Barlow.
The students will travel to Zion National Park in Utah and experience ranger-led hikes and activities before returning to Las Vegas by 6 p.m.
Every Kid in a Park is an initiative that connects youth to resources to help them and their familieis experience the places that are home to our country’s natural treasures, rich history and vibrant culture. For more information on how to participate visit http://www.everykidinapark.gov.