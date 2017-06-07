Summer Resource Information Available Online

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

June 7, 2017 1:43 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you need something for your child to do that’s safe, educational and might even help them propel when school starts up in the fall, then keep reading.

With the summe break about to begin, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is again providing parents with a list of activities and resources to help keep students active and safe.

Parents and students can visit http://www.ccsd.net/summer, a virtual one-stop shop that has information on a variety of topics including summer commencement, summer classes, year-round and Zoom schools, food service programs, Safekey and similar programs, back-to-school fairs, summer camps and even walking and biking trails in Southern Nevada.

CCSD also reminds families and those who live in Southern Nevada to be cautious while driving near school zones, since year-round schools will still be in session.

Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, CCSD students will begin classes two weeks earlier than the traditional start date. As a result of the new school year calendars, the first day of classes for all CCSD schools is Monday, August 14, 2017. The move to an earlier start date also means that the school year will end earlier and the last day of classes will be on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

