Red Flag Warning in Effect For Western Nevada Fire Threat

June 7, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: fire danger, National Weather Service, Nevada news

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a red-flag warning for much of western Nevada due to windy conditions that will increase the threat of wildfires over the next few days.

The warning effective at 3 p.m. Wednesday stretches from the California line near Reno to south of Hawthorne and as far north and east as Winnemucca. It includes Carson City, Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock and much of Mineral and Lyon Counties.

The weather service says the combination of low humidity and gusty winds can cause wildfires to grow rapidly in both size and intensity before crews have a chance to respond.

The forecast calls for winds gusting up to 35 mph Wednesday afternoon. The warning expires at 10 p.m. but resumes Thursday and Friday afternoons.

