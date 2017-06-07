Police: Child May Have Drowned In Bath Tub

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child may have drowned in a bath tub at home in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police say a drowning was reported Tuesday afternoon at the northern Las Vegas home.
The child found in the bath tub was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Clark County coroner’s office hasn’t released the child’s identity.
The police department’s abuse and neglect unit is investigating.
