Police: Child May Have Drowned In Bath Tub

June 7, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Clark County Coroner, drowning, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child may have drowned in a bath tub at home in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say a drowning was reported Tuesday afternoon at the northern Las Vegas home.

The child found in the bath tub was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office hasn’t released the child’s identity.

The police department’s abuse and neglect unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

