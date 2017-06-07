U.S. 95 Lane Closures Set For Tonight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s not part of “Project Neon,” but the Centennial Bowl project is still providing cone zones and some headaches, including some resrictions of note Wednesday night.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce northbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single travel lane between Ann Road and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The work will be from 9 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8. Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be narrowed down to one lane between Elkhorn and Ann roads during the same time frame.
The temporary closures are required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95 as part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, which is scheduled to finish in July.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution whenever traveling through work zones (cone zones), watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes, if possible. NDOT wants to remind everyone that you can visit nvroads.com or call 5-1-1 for any up to date information on road construction in the Las Vegas valley.