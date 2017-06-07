Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Mosquitoes Testing Positive For West Nile

June 7, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: southern nevada, southern nevada health district, west nile virus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada health officials say mosquitoes caught in several Las Vegas neighborhoods have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Officials say the mosquitoes were found in the 89011, 89110 and 89146 zip code areas. They were originally testing the bugs for Zika virus, but instead came back with positive results for West Nile. The tests came back negative for Zika.

According to the health district, mosquitoes obtain the West Nile virus after feeding off of infected birds.

West Nile virus symptoms can include fever, headaches, body aches and nausea. Reports say one case of West Nile was confirmed in Clark County last month.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

