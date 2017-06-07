June Is National Men’s Health Month

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re a man and you rarely think about your health–frankly most men don’t, well this is the month to try and change that.
June is the time for men to think about and take action on preventable health problems.
That’s the purpose of National Men’s Health Month–to heighten awareness and encourage early detection of disease or injury among men and boys. Health care providers locally and across Nevada are ready, as always, for the chance to help those who are looking for regular medical advice and, if needed, early treatment.
The celebration of Men’s Health Month involves education and outreach by public policy makers, education institutions, the media and loved ones of fathers, husbands, brothers and sons.
But those most closely involved are medical professionals and other frontline responders, including pharmacist, like Jaclyn Latteri, with OptumRx in Las Vegas. Latteri has more than 10-years of experience as a pharmacist and can provide comments about treating men’s health.
Latteri offers perspective and commentary about men’s health issues and solutions. Also, she is well educated about an over-looked factor in sustaining healthy living for men. That’s the importance of taking prescription medicine as prescribed by your doctor. Many times, men stop taking medicine when they began to feel better.