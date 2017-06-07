House Fire In Northwest Under Investigation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to a house fire near W. Alexander Road and North Hualapai Way at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday after a delivery man was dropping off a package at the house and saw the living room on fire.
When firefighters arrived they found the living room in the two story wood fram/stucco house heavily involved with fire. Firefighters had the fire out in seven minutes.
The fire gutted the living room, and the rest of the house had heavy black smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $75,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was home when the fire began.
The American Red Cross is helping two adults and three children with food, clothes and shelter.
There were no injuries.