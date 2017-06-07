Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Reporter Goes Bonkers On Police Officer

June 7, 2017 10:24 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Arrested, Colleen Campbell, Heidi Harris Show, Police

Colleen Campbell, a now former Philadelphia TV news reporter, was arrested on Sunday after having to be removed from a comedy club.  She was caught on video verbally assaulting a police officer, who was extremely patient with Campbell until forced to arrest her. Campbell is also heard on the video saying that she works for “PHL,” a news station in Philadelphia.

Heidi compared Campbell’s case to another similar incident involving ESPN reporter Britt McHenry, with both personalities flaunting “who” they are and using their status as an edge over other people.  Heidi explained how a job title doesn’t make you anything in life — and doesn’t give anyone the right to act in a rude manner.

