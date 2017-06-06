Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner: Vegas Mom Says Child’s Body in Illinois Garage

June 6, 2017 1:53 PM
CENTREVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found after a Las Vegas woman told investigators her dead child had been in a vacant southern Illinois home for two years.

The discovery was made Tuesday in Centreville, a suburb southeast of St. Louis.

The local coroner, Calvin Dye Sr., says the woman called Las Vegas police early Tuesday, telling them her 7-year-old child died in 2015 and the body could be found in the home’s garage. Dye says police found human remains wrapped in two blankets.

Dye says a forensic anthropologist will try to determine the child’s gender, and police are trying to determine how the child died.

Dye didn’t have details about the woman or the investigation. Police in Las Vegas and Centreville didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

