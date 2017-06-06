UNLV Medical School Gets $25 Million Donation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) recently received a huge financial boost, and it’s going to give a kick start to one of its programs.
The fledgling UNLV medical school just received an anonymous $25 million donation.
Governor Brian Sandoval showed the check to lawmakers on Monday as the anonymous donar said he or she would give the money only if the legislature matched it.
Lawmakers made good on that later by passing a bill to allocate $25 million for the school. Governor Sandovl said the school is needed as an additional medical resource because Las Vegas is the only major city without a medical school.