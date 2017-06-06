Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV Medical School Gets $25 Million Donation

June 6, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Governor Brian Sandoval, medical school, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) recently received a huge financial boost, and it’s going to give a kick start to one of its programs.

The fledgling UNLV medical school just received an anonymous $25 million donation.

Governor Brian Sandoval showed the check to lawmakers on Monday as the anonymous donar said he or she would give the money only if the legislature matched it.

Lawmakers made good on that later by passing a bill to allocate $25 million for the school. Governor Sandovl said the school is needed as an additional medical resource because Las Vegas is the only major city without a medical school.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen