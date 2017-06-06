Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Gun Fired in Planet Hollywood During Underage Gambling Arrest

June 6, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, LVMPD, planet hollywood, underage gambling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a gunshot was fired a Las Vegas Strip casino but no one was injured during the overnight arrest of two males on suspicion that they were underage and gambling.

Officer Laura Meltzer says the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers chased and caught one suspect at the Planet Hollywood resort and he tried to pull a handgun from the waistband of his pants.

She says that in the struggle with officers, one shot went off and hit the floor.

Meltzer says the second suspect also surrendered a gun when he was taken into custody.

Both were being held on unspecified criminal charges.

Meltzer says one is believed to be under 18. Their names weren’t immediately made public.

The legal gambling age in Nevada is 21.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen