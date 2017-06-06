Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Legislature Passes Uber Rules in Final Hour

June 6, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, Las Vegas news, Lyft, Nevada legislature, Nevada news, Uber

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — New oversight would be put on drivers for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft under a bill the Nevada Legislature is sending to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

The proposal was believed to have died when it failed to make its way out of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Saturday. But Democratic Sen. Kelvin Johnson of Las Vegas introduced an amended version that cleared the Senate Sunday on a 16-5 vote.

The Assembly passed it in the session’s final hour on a 32-10 vote.

Senate Bill 554 would make drivers prove they have obtained a $200 state business license within three months of joining a transportation network company.

It also would require those companies to review drivers’ driving records annually, and do new criminal background checks every three years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen